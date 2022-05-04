The magical world of Disney has taken on a new meaning as it took center stage in American culture wars. The company was once a brand that represented family entertainment and became an international attraction. Walt Disney once said, “The one thing for me... the important thing... is the family, and keeping the family together with things. That’s been the backbone of our whole business, catering to families” (Bryman, 87). Many grew up watching Mickey Mouse and other characters, enjoying wholesome entertainment. As Franklin Graham recently said, however, Disney has experienced a moral failure and is not keeping the original vision. The cultural wars in Florida represent a larger problem taking place nationwide.
Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis revoked Disney’s special tax status in Florida. He is on the offense against woke corporations and propaganda in public schools and supported by the majority of parents. Many families want to take their young children to activities and events without having politics shoved down your throat. Similarly, kids who are suffering from the pandemic, should focus on important core subjects such as reading. Not how many sexual identities and genders there can be. Disney prides itself on increasing the number of LGBT characters in films and pride events at theme parks. According to Fox Business, Disney stock tumbled and could rank among the worst performing since its involvement in the latest political controversies.
Many still believe in the traditional view of gender and marriage as recorded in Mark 10:6: “But from the beginning of creation, God made them male and female.” We read that even our gender has a divine purpose and was given to us by our creator. He does not make mistakes and is not the author of confusion. We have a right to live out our faith in public, to teach our kids our values and should have a say in their education. If any company wants to push politics or ideas contrary to our values, we can take our money somewhere else. As parents, we have a holy responsibility to raise our children in the ways of the Lord.