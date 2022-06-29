“And it came to pass, when the king had heard the words of the book of the law, that he rent his clothes (2 Kings 22:11).”
The scripture describes why Josiah was one of the greatest kings of Judah. When he began to reign, Israel was in spiritual poverty. The house of the Lord was broken down, the people had given themselves to false idols, and the greatness of Israel was circling down the drain. The scriptures were “discovered” in the house which signified just how far the people had drifted from God.
However, the heart of Josiah sparked a great revival as he repaired the sanctuary of the Lord. The only hope for America is to have a “Josiah” moment.
The story of Josiah seems to really connect with America’s current situation. The greatest nation on Earth is spiritually poor. The house of the Lord has been forsaken, and we have drifted a long way from God. What is right is called wrong and what is wrong is called right. Our morality crisis is impacting every avenue of life and could ultimately be our downfall. It is high time that we rediscover the Lord’s word again. It was our founding principles that made us great. Our relationship with God made all the difference. When Josiah first heard the words of the book, a spiritual awakening shook the land.
Discovering the word of the Lord must begin in our homes. Have the Bibles been collecting dust on the coffee tables and tossed to the side? Have we forsaken the house of the Lord like in Josiah’s day? That is a recipe for disaster. The Lord has commanded us to teach the scriptures diligently to our children and make it a priority in our homes. The Bible will be a rock for us in stormy times and light in the darkness. Most importantly, it will help us have a saving relationship with God. Strong homes built on the rock will give us stronger communities. Just one heart changed by the word of God can spark a revival.