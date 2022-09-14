Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Can you imagine listening to Jesus pray? What did his followers feel and how many miracles did they experience? The disciples were so captivated by hearing him, they asked Christ to teach them how to pray. This is how we came to know the Lord’s prayer.

These words are well known and have been uttered around the world countless times. It is still used today and is more relevant than ever before. An important part is recorded in Matthew 6:13, “And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” In dangerous times, Christ can be our peace and security. The Lord is our protector and is able to deliver us from evil.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

Recommended for you