Although the resurrection is widely proclaimed in Church on Easter Sunday, not much is said beyond the holiday. Some people celebrate it just one day a year. However, too few realize its impact beyond Easter. Much happened in those famous three days when Jesus was crucified and raised from the dead. He contended with the Roman Empire, the Pharisees, and all who hated him. Also, he faced death, Hell, and all the forces of evil. In spite of the multiple battles that raged on that day, he emerged the unequivocal, unparalleled champion. This victory can become a lifestyle for the Church.
In these tumultuous times, it is important for us to remember that we are on the winning side. The resurrection of Jesus reminds us of the all-powerful God that we serve. The scriptures declare him as the Lord of Lords, and the King of Kings. His throne is the highest position and he holds all authority in his hands. He is undefeated, unrivaled in power and wisdom, and unmatched in strength. Just as he reigned supreme over the battles of the past, he will continue to arise victorious in the future. Luke 8 records that, like lightning, Satan fell from Heaven. The final battle will also end in a “flash” as written in Revelations.
An important scripture is found in 1 Corinthians 15:57: “But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” The resurrected Christ will help us to walk in this success. By faith we can overcome our past, our weaknesses, our temptations, and our opposition. With God’s help we can endure our hardships, win our battles, and accomplish all the works he has called us to do. Through this life we may struggle and even get knocked down. In the end we will reign because we know the King of Kings. Let us always trust and walk with him. Because the footsteps of the Champion always lead to victory.