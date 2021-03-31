“They took branches of palm trees, and went forth to meet him, and cried, Hosanna: Blessed is the King of Israel that cometh in the name of the Lord (John 12:13).”
This Palm Sunday verse describes the triumphant entry of Jesus to Jerusalem. Multitudes came to worship him, hearing about his fame and miracles. The Pharisees asked Jesus to rebuke his disciples as they praised him with a loud voice. Jesus said that if they held their peace that the rocks would cry out (Luke 19:40)!
Although many praised him with their mouths, some of the same people would curse him with their tongues. Soon after this event, they cried “Crucify him!” Our words can have a great impact and matter to the Lord.
How often have we blessed God with our mouths and then dishonor him with our words? Sometimes we forget just how powerful our tongues can be: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue (Prov. 18:21).”
Uncontrolled, it can destroy families and our relationships with others. It can tear down others’ reputations, businesses, and churches.
The book of James records that the tongue is like a wildfire that can cause a world of iniquity. We must be careful not to allow our mouths to become weapons of mass destruction. An important part of our devotion to God is our worship and our conversations. Our speech can be used just as powerfully to build up, encourage and heal. We were all created to worship the Lord. Part of that service includes glorifying him with our words. How would things change if we decided to utilize the full power of our tongue for Jesus? It would strengthen our marriages and relationships with others. Our children would have more confidence to do what is right. More souls would be saved as we speak his gospel in our community.
If we speak blessings, we will have many more to enjoy. Our Creator spoke the world into existence by the power of his words. As his children we are all called to speak life for his glory!