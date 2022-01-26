“Moses said unto the people, Fear ye not, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord (Exodus 14:13)!”
These were the words spoken before one of the most incredible miracles of the Old Testament. Israel was vulnerable, trapped between the Red Sea and the superior Egyptian army. Pharaoh intended to slaughter every last Israeli but didn’t anticipate God’s surprise. The Lord parted the sea and brought his people safely through. Then, he crushed the Egyptians with a tidal wave never seen before. Many times in scripture, God would tell his people to stand still before he was about to move. He would then perform a miracle, bless them or speak to them in some manner. The Lord still moves for us as we look to him.
Similarly, it is written in Psalms 46:10: “Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.” Sometimes we need to be still and trust the Lord. We may feel powerless in overwhelming circumstances that are out of our control. There may be “Red Sea Obstacles” in our paths similar to Israel’s situation. Do not panic, overreact or focus too heavily on the problems. God is in complete control. He will fight our battles, bring peace in our storms, meet our needs and work all things for our good. The Heavenly Father will take care of his children and never fail. The Lord doesn’t have a plan B because his plan A always works. He proved himself faithful to Israel and we can trust him as well.
Not only are we required to trust him, but it is also necessary to wait at times. His answer to our prayers can be time-sensitive. Miracles are much more powerful when they are performed at the right moment. There was an important time frame for the Israelites to walk safely across the Red Sea. Also, there was a critical point and position for the Egyptian Army in the midst of the waters. God is perfect with timing, and he knows what he is doing. This scripture in the Psalms is almost like the Lord is saying just trust me. It is the assurance that he knows what we are going through and he will take care of it. Let us draw near to him and be careful to listen to his words today. Be still before his presence and give him our attention. God is always on time!