“And in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them, walking on the sea.”
One of his most fascinating miracles brings us a message for the New Year. Let’s start with the obvious: the son of God is all powerful. He has no trouble walking on the waters that he created. This happened in the middle of a life-threatening storm that tossed the disciples’ boat around like a ping pong ball.
Jesus is not shaken by our downpour of troubles or frightened by our battles. Instead, he walks through it and gets involved. He will show up and be with us no matter how dark the situation. His calming presence can make everything alright. The Lord’s powerful hand can lift us up when we are sinking.
It is even more surprising that Peter walked on water. Jesus called this ordinary fisherman out on the sea. As Peter’s eyes were on Jesus, he had an extraordinary walk. The Lord has called us all to have an extraordinary walk in 2020. He shares his power with those who are willing to “get out of the boat.” His plan is always greater than what we can achieve on our own.
As we walk in faith, he will strengthen us to accomplish his incredible purpose. We should not be afraid to attempt difficult goals this year. Whether it is starting a new career, sharing our faith, or living the Christian life, he empowers us for the journey. As we walk with Jesus, each day is phenomenal.
Many will not get out of the boat because they are worried about sinking. What if I humiliate myself after attempting an enormous task? What if I sin after dedicating my life to Christ?
When Peter saw the violent wind, he began to sink. Some preachers have criticized Peter for having little faith. However, the fact remains that he walked on water. Where was the disappointment? It seems that there was more disappointment with the disciples who remained in the boat. At least there was one willing to try.
Peter said, “Lord, save me.” Jesus immediately reached out and rescued him. What if we mess up? All we have to do is call out to Jesus, and he will save us.
Let us not focus on the slip-ups, but the accomplishments that result from our faith.