“And God said, Let there be light: and there was light” (Gen. 1:3). The works of creation display the power of the Lord and his words. He spoke the vast universe, the galaxies and all the stars into existence. The majestic mountains that surround Appalachia also came about when he opened his mouth. The sun rising in the morning and setting each night is a daily testimony to his glory. When God speaks, things happen. Similarly, the scriptures in the Bible are trustworthy. If the Lord says it will happen, we can bank on it. His promises can give us strength and hope for the future.
An encouraging word is written in 2 Corinthians 1:20: “For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us.” The crazy events unfolding around the world can cause us to be afraid. However, the Lord’s plans for us are just as sure as ever. Jesus teaches us not to take one thought for our lives. Without him we cannot even meet our most basic necessities. He fully takes care of the small animals such as the sparrow, so we know he will provide our needs. If he puts food on the table, we know he will take care of the rest as well. We worry about our families, our finances, our health, our future and so much more. God makes us a promise in Matthew 6:33: “But seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things will be added unto you.”
We do not have to be anxious about tomorrow as long as we know who holds it. One reason is because of the promise found in Matthew 28:20: “And, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego found out how important this word was when tossed in the fiery furnace (Daniel 3:23). When King Nebuchadnezzar looked, he found another one with them like the son of God. All of Babylon was amazed that not one hair of their head was burned as they came out alive. Walking with Jesus makes all the difference, even in the most dangerous and unstable circumstances. If we put our faith in him, he will never leave us. As God’s children, we have great hope and a future full of promise.