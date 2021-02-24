The prosperity of evil has caused grave concern for many in our nation. The Kingdom of darkness has become more aggressive and has been wreaking havoc.
We have witnessed a sharp turn to a wicked culture and godless society. Corruption, violence and a disregard for the Word of God have been unbearable. Some are afraid for the future of our country and what will become of the next generation. In spite of these legitimate issues, the church has reason to be optimistic. In fact, it may be time for God’s people to celebrate what lies ahead. The Lord still sits on the throne in the future and may have some surprises up his sleeve. God has great plans for the USA and the power to perform them.
We may see a response from heaven sooner than we think: “The Lord shall go forth as a mighty man, he shall stir up jealousy like a man of war: he shall cry, yea, roar; he shall prevail against his enemies (Isaiah 42:13).”
This scripture describes God’s mindset and actions in similar circumstances as today. It may reveal why the Lord has been noticeably silent. A lion is strategically quiet when prey is on the horizon. As a genius hunter, he waits for the right moment to strike. With great authority and stealth, the prey is crushed by his powerful jaws. This has earned the lion the title “King.” Jesus is known as the Lion of the tribe of Judah and is the King of the world (Rev. 5:22).
As believers, we do not have to be afraid. The Lord is on our side, and he will never forsake us.
The scripture from Isaiah shows us that he still moves with great authority on the Earth. He judges wickedness and brings justice as his people seek him. God will respond to our prayers at the right timing and with great strategy. We can trust in his plan and know that he is faithful.
Let us remember what happened on the third day when Hell took the upper hand. Soon we may hear the Lion of Judah roar when he makes his move.