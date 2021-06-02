The first Memorial Day celebrated was May 30, 1868, and was established to honor our heroic veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Many take time also to remember loved ones who have passed on from this world.
While it may be a difficult day for some, it can also be a time of thanksgiving. Men and women of our military are truly gifts from Heaven as they selflessly served the country. We are blessed with soldiers who complete tasks that most others cannot as they preserve our freedoms. Since we know where our liberties come from, we should also remember the great things that God has done for us.
The Psalmist instructs us to remember the goodness of God in Psalms 103:1-2: “Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits.” Some people will not even pray until a tragedy or a grave need arises. Then, God will answer a prayer and rush to the aid of one in need.
However, people will soon forget and put the Lord on the back burner again. Others will wander far from God and make a mess of their lives simply because they forget. This is a cycle that must break the heart of God and try his patience. His benefits are infinite and acts of mercy are indescribable. He deserves the utmost appreciation for his continued faithfulness and love that never fails. Only our complete heart and best service for the King will do.
When counting the blessings of Psalms 103, we cannot overlook the cross. Many soldiers died for our freedoms, but Jesus died to save us from our sins. He was nailed to the tree so that we could be delivered from the broad road of destruction. Because of the crucifixion, we can be reconciled and have a relationship with God.
Only Jesus can fill the void in our hearts left from grief, sin, and the troubles of the world. We should remember his sacrifice of love that lifted us from the pit of bondage. Let us make a commitment to remember God’s sacrifice and acknowledge him in all we do. If we do so, he promises to direct our paths (Proverbs 3:5-6).