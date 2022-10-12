Imagine a time of great pandemonium and devastation across the globe. Millions have been reported missing on all news stations. Emergency vehicles are blasting their sirens on every corner attempting to address the mounting crises. Rescue workers are overwhelmed with the injuries and casualties caused by plagues, war and unique natural disasters. Basic needs such as food, water and medical services are difficult to obtain. A dark figure comes on the scene with special technology that promises salvation to all. He will be like a lion who hunts his prey for those who do not accept his mark. The word of God calls on all to be ready for the Lord’s return.
The Bible describes this post-rapture world in Matthew 24:21: “For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. The picture given will surpass any horrific event in world history. The scariest aspect of this event is that it is not fiction. Bible prophecy has been spot on predicting many happenings of the future from empires to modern technology. It is evident that the stage is being set for the rise of the antichrist. Chips are currently being inserted into people’s hands that have the ability to make purchases, buy gas and can contain medical information. We are living in unique times and current events could be pointing to the return of Jesus Christ.