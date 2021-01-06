“This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: It shall be the first month of the year to you (Exodus 12:2).”
The first recorded celebration of the New Year in Exodus took place during major Biblical events. The Passover, the parting of the Red Sea, deliverance of Israel from slavery and judgment on Pharaoh all happened in the first month of the year. God’s New Year instructions to his people would yield major results. The Lord was taking them in a different direction with life-changing experiences. It was a new day for the people of God and a fresh start. There is an important message with the first Jewish New Year for everyone.
The first message was for every household to take a lamb, kill it and post the blood over the door posts (Exodus 12:7). If we want a prosperous New Year, we must focus on the lamb. We need to seek the lamb of God and put Jesus First. As the Israelites were told to eat nothing leaven, we should also repent of our sins. Our passover lamb died so we can apply his blood to our hearts and homes. As the children of Israel followed these instructions, they experienced major deliverance and freedom from slavery. We can also receive freedom from the bondage of sin and have a new life in 2021.
Although there were many struggles in the wilderness, God was faithful. In Israel’s weakest moments, the Lord proved himself strong. He delivered his people by parting the Red Sea and drowning an entire army. If we commit ourselves this year unto him, he will fight our battles. When we reach dead ends or feel trapped in our circumstances, he still will make a way where there seems to be no way. If we keep our eyes on him, we will see the salvation of the Lord. What God did for Moses and his people, he can still do it for us. We all have a great opportunity to forget the past and gain a fresh start. God has a message and a life-changing plan for us this year.