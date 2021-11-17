Morgan Wallen brings “The Dangerous Tour” to the Charleston Coliseum on Feb. 4.
The country singer has been a rising star, winning awards and dominating the country charts with hits like “Up Down,” “More Than My Hometown” and “Whiskey Glasses.” He came under fire earlier this year after his use of a racial slur emerged in a video.
Wallen’s music was pulled from most radio stations, and he was disqualified from the Academy of Country Music Awards. Nevertheless, sales of the country star’s music surged.
Following several public apologies, Wallen’s music returned to the airwaves, and he received two American Music Award nominations based on his music charting, including “Favorite Male Country Artist” and “Favorite Country Album.”
However, Wallen has been banned from the Nov. 21 ceremony in Los Angeles and if he wins either award, he will not be permitted to accept in person.
In May, the singer won three Billboard Music Awards, including country artist and country album, despite not being invited to the ceremony.
Wallen has been trying to move past the controversy. His current single, “Sand in My Boots,” was released in August and is currently in the top 10 on the country charts.
Wallen’s February show will also include country performers HARDY and Larry Fleet. Tickets start at $62.50 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tickets will be available through ticketmaster.com.