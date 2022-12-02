“But God commendeth his love towards us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us (Romans 5:8).”
A powerful quote by the Apostle Paul who personally understood the grace of God. He was a persecutor of the Church and called himself the chief of sinners. An encounter with Jesus radically transformed his life into one of the greatest leaders in history. This scripture reveals God’s deep love for the world and even those deep in sin. It also is clear that he detests wrongdoing. The crucifixion not only displays great mercy, but also the justice of a Holy God who requires atonement for transgressions. Jesus not only preached love thy neighbor but repentance from sins. This message is missing from today's society.
One of the most misunderstood messages of the Bible is the call to repentance. Clarification is recorded in Romans 2:4: “It is the goodness of God that leadeth us to repentance.” That doesn’t sound like a bad word. Rather it is because of Christ’s love and mercy we have an opportunity to change and turn our lives around. Preaching against sin in the right way is a very loving act. Due to the culture war climate, we are “not allowed” to disagree with each other. It is automatically assumed that a person has hate in their heart if they don’t follow the crowd. Many have been demonized just because they believe in traditional and Biblical values. In spite of this, the message is still the same. God loves us too much to leave us as he found us. A relationship with Christ will save us and change our lives for the better.
Our culture today has abandoned Biblical principles and instead promotes sin in all forms and fashions. The trends seem to favor changing genders, sexuality, and even changing vocabulary words that specify male and female. As Christians, we are not supposed to follow trends but the Word of God. The phrase “love the sinner and hate the sin” provides great Biblical guidance for the Church. As seen in the above scripture, we can love someone and not agree with everything they do. Having a different view does not automatically mean someone is hateful. In spite of the social pressures, we do not have to conform to the world. We have a God-given right to follow our faith, raise our children how we see fit and be loyal to Christ.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com)