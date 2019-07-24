HD Media
HUNTINGTON - A Tri-State rock band from the 1970s is reuniting for a one-night Huntington show.
The Logan Brothers Band will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the American Legion Hall, 1421 6th Ave. Admission is $10. Attendees must be 18 or over.
The Logan Brothers Band was one of the top local rock bands in southern West Virginia from 1971-75. The band played popular clubs around Marshall University, including hot spots like The Joker and Rogues Gallery in Huntington as well as the club scene throughout West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
Original members Mike Piccirillo (guitars, vocals), Larry Mays (bass, vocals) and Sammy Mendez Torres (drums) are reuniting for this 50-year anniversary event.
The band originally formed in 1966 in Lundale, W.Va., in Logan County with Mike and Larry joining fellow neighbor Billy Dalton to form the Sabres while still in junior high. Influenced by the Beatles and the British Invasion, The Sabres wrote and recorded a single and appeared on local Huntington and Charleston TV shows "Let's Dance" and "The Buddy Starcher Show" before moving on in the late 1960s to become the Dark Ages during the psychedelic era.
After stints in Florida and Ohio, the band returned to Huntington in the early 1970s to form The Logan Brothers Band. Other members of the band during those days included Dave Burdick, Scott Rogan and Hank Pittman.
The band wrote and recorded many of their own songs, and left for Hollywood in 1975 after receiving interest from A&M Records in Los Angeles. The band lived and played in the Los Angeles music scene from 1975 to 1978 before the members disbanded for various
other pursuits.
Guitarist and vocalist Mike Piccirillo remained in Los Angeles, where he became a songwriter, producer and musician, penning and producing hits for Smokey Robinson, Kim Carnes, Robert John, Natalie Cole and Thelma Houston, among others.
The Logan Brothers Band reunited in 1999 and then again in 2009 for anniversary shows in Huntington and Logan.
In addition to the July 31 public show in Huntington, the band will also appear at private event on Aug. 3 in Logan.
For more information, contact Piccirillo at 661-803-3668 or jim@1vpp.com.