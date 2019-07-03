Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which is rated PG and available on DVD.
Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has humor, heart and plenty of action to go with some amazing animation.
However, people who don't like bright imagery that is quickly moving and swirling or who have a medical condition that might be affected by such visuals will want to note that this movie features this type of material. The DVD box points out that this movie is rated PG for "frenetic sequences of animated action violence, thematic elements and mild language."
With the support of a loving family, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is a teenager who is trying to adjust to a new school when a bite from a spider begins to transform him into Spider-Man. Miles lives in the same dimension as Peter Parker (Chris Pine), who is also Spider-Man. However, the two get to meet for a brief time only.
A villain's plan to bring a version of his deceased wife and son from another dimension is creating significant problems but results in several other characters from other dimensions finding themselves in Miles' world. Those characters include Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), who is an older and heavier version of Spider-Man's alter ego; Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn); Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage); and Peter Porker/Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).
There is a lot to take in during this movie. Miles admires his Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) and meets Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) at his new school and hopes to get to know her better. Lily Tomlin provides the voice of Aunt May and offers help and a home base to those fighting the villains, which include Doc Ock (Kathryn Hahn).
However, the good guys are being harmed by the effects of being in the wrong dimension and have to find a way to defeat the bad guys and return to their homes before it is too late.
I enjoyed "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and liked that it incorporated plenty of humor into its story while also focusing on the importance of family and friendship in addition to its action and adventure.
John Gillispie is a Logan County native and the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.