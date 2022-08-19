One of the earliest mentions of the classic, iconic Bacon Lettuce Tomato sandwiches -- otherwise known as the BLT -- was in 1903 in Good Housekeeping magazine. In that forum, bacon was added to the famous club sandwich.
A BLT sandwich first appeared in British cookbooks in the late 1920s, and its popularity exploded here after World War II due to these important factors: lettuce and tomato became available in supermarkets and women, who were usually housewives, began taking day jobs outside the home. No doubt, an easier meal idea became necessary given the ever-changing roles of mothers across America.
No matter its origin, the delicious sammie has never really been updated. I mean, obviously, its classic flavors need no improvement. And though I recognize the greatness of a good thing, I must interject a bit of a tomato upgrade that, in return, will pay dividends of deliciousness to an already world-famous lunch dish.
A garden fresh tomato enhanced with a few ingredients and then plopped on a stack of stiff bacon turns this into a next-level sandwich everyone will love and pass down to their kids.
Marinated Tomato BLT
1 tomato, sliced and marinated
Marinade
1 Tablespoon minced basil
Mix all the ingredients of the marinade and pour over tomatoes in a bowl. Allow to sit for 2 hours.
Assemble your BLT with the marinated tomatoes and the rest of the ingredients.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.