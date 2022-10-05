Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Warm up with Butternut Squash Soup.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

I refuse to turn the heat on, but I’m freezing. So what do I do? Of course, turn to what I know is the quickest remedy to the unwelcomed chill — soup.

This is my first soup of the season. It was cozy and creamy and kind of excited me for the few things I love about fall like soup, lots of blankets, fireplaces and nuzzling up to a lovely cup of warmth, a good movie and conversations with coffee.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

