I would ask if there’s anything better than pasta, but I already know the answer is yes. It’s pasta smothered in any number of sauces.
Cincinnati chili is a wonderful dish on its own. But next-level chili is when there’s cheese involved. When I’m at a Mexican restaurant, I’m always enticed by their cheese queso and chips. One day, I began thinking how lovely the combination of chili and queso would be sitting atop a pile of pasta.
When Daddy used to make Cincinnati chili, he would always include cheddar cheese to garnish the top. But this is something totally different and spectacularly flavored — a perfect meal to wow your family. You’ll want to make this a weekly rotation.
Queso Cincinnati chili
1/2 pkg. spaghetti, boiled according to the package
1/2 lb. hamburger, browned
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 red onion, chopped
1 quart crushed tomatoes
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 can pinto beans
Cheese sauce
8 oz. heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1 cup cheddar cheese
1/2 cup cream cheese
Brown hamburger with onions. Add in chili powder, garlic powder, and beans. Mix, then add tomato sauce. Set aside.
In a sauce pan, pour in the cream, bring to boil for one minute. Add all the cheeses and stir. Now add to the chili. Mix and place on top of pasta!