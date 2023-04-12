While I haven’t been strictly vegetarian ever in my life, a good percentage of my meals are centered around a vegetable of some sort. And though I am not any sort of authority on a vegetarian lifestyle, I become a little petty when a dish without protein misses the opportunity to become a power house for deep flavors.
I tend to work that grudge out in my kitchen, paying close attention to flavor by elevating it to a level that if it were possible, I’d make a vegetarian believer out of you.
It’s certainly a challenge, but not at all difficult or time consuming. Like an artist with all their colorful paints lying around ready to be used, a well-stocked kitchen with the proper enhancements can also produce a memorable culinary portrait of deliciousness.
Thankfully, most of the ingredients for this dish you might have in your pantry. This is a quick side or main dish that’s a little different but checks all the boxes for heartiness and flavor.
I added a little kale and sun dried tomatoes that compliment the orzo and mushrooms. This can be served cold or hot!
Summer’s coming, and so are the salads!
Tahini Orzo with Mushrooms
1 cup orzo cooked according to the package
1 / 4 cup sun dried tomatoes
3 Tablespoons rice wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon reserved pasta water
In a sauce pan, drizzle olive oil.
Sauté the mushrooms and kale for 2 minutes.
Add in 2 Tablespoons water, cover and allow to steam for a few minutes.
Add in the soy sauce, vinegar, paste, reserved water, and tahini. Stir.
Add the orzo and season with pepper.
Top with Parmesan cheese.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.