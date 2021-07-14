A charcuterie board is nothing more than a selection of meats and cheeses and just about anything else that will fit snugly on a board. It’s often paired with wines and other cocktail refreshments.
The name is new to me in the culinary world because, for as long as I can remember, my daddy would make these delightful snack meals on weekends and always on holidays. I don’t recall any such name he gave this snack, which ultimately became a meal for us since none of us left a smidge of food on that plate.
We felt rich and special when Dad would walk in the room with a sleeve of crackers, a bottle of pop and a smile that said, “You’re about to feel the love.” There is not a better plan for togetherness than to have us all gather around a plate of delicious food. Smiles were shared with a polite, unspoken exchange of warmth and gratitude. We grew up knowing that feeling abundantly, and it’s never left my soul.
This is a little different than what we knew — different, but delicious, nonetheless.
Our kids were in over the holiday, so we rented a boat, loaded up the jet ski, slapped on the sunscreen and headed for the lake. Knowing fully how the heat and water encourage appetites, I wanted to give the youngins a little taste of what I remembered as a child. Mom would always make pasta dishes that could stand up to the heat and give us sustenance for the waves and water. Combining the two dishes my parents made for us seemed like a fabulous marriage of food convenience. Everyone agreed. I think you will, too.
Charcuterie Pasta Salad
1 lb. rigatoni pasta, prepared according to the package
1 jar of Kalamata olives
1 jar yellow pickled peppers
Cubed ham and pepperoni slices
Shaved parmesan
1 chopped tomato
1/2 sliced red onion
1 chopped cucumber
Lemon zest
Basil sauce
1 bunch of basil
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1/2 cup vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
4 cloves garlic
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. For the sauce, combine in a food processor the basil, garlic, and cheese. Puree.
Add in the vinegar and olive oil and mix well.
Mix into the pasta salad ingredients. The flavor only intensifies as it sits.