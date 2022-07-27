The time has come in my life where I do my fair share of crashing parties or outdoor events.
As someone who does not have a — say, covetable summer pad (no pool or big yard for grilling), I spend a lot of time heading to other people’s homes for gatherings, which means always transporting something good to share; and because it’s, ahem, me, it’s homemade.
Introducing: caprese avocados. I admit that I’m a cooking fool in the summer with the immeasurable amount of fresh vegetables at my disposal. And this year I put out a container garden of herbs that Martha herself would be applauding. Though I miss the days of an almost a half-acre organic garden I used to tend, I am quite happy reminiscing the good old days when I lived in the land of “milk and honey.” Besides, I spend a good bit of my days fielding calls from the boys asking for advice for this or that. I am truly blessed.
This little dish is quite impressive and not just because it’s, well, delicious. It’s also notable for the simple fact of how beautiful it is.
The “ohh’s and ahh’s,” were coming at me like arrows. A virtual collaborative verbal affirmation of a meal well appreciated. It didn’t hurt that it embodied the essence of summer.
And also, no electricity was required in the making of this food. The end.
4 avocados, cut in two with the seeds removed
1 pkg. of miniature mozzarella cheese balls
1 container of balsamic reduction glaze
On a baking sheet, arrange the avocados.
Top with basil, cheese, tomatoes and drizzle with the balsamic reduction.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.