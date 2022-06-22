A crowd of people with smiling, hungry faces is something most folks don’t dream about. But if you’ve had a career of over 20 years feeding the masses, this is my occasional random dream.
Without a plan or a few ideas nestled in my back pocket for such a time as this, an anxiety bomb could ensue.
But this dish, my proverbial life preserver, comes in the form of pasta, cheese, and protein. It’s hearty, quick, and an easy task in the way of large quantities that can be increased as the unplanned quests pile in.
And for that extra, eye-rolling, unspoken and proven affirmation of all things heavenly — like maybe even better than watching the tide roll in with your feet in the sand — lots and lots of pockets of cheese garners that kind of bliss. And for those who enjoy walking on the steamy edge of fiery cuisine, the sausage can be hot and spicy Italian sausage!
Dreams can be haunting, anxiety-ridden and downright disturbing, but mine are more often than not, solving a challenge like hungry crowds.
Creamy mozzarella binds the sausage and pasta like a savory accessory meant to hit all the feels — sinfully delicious feels. Crowned with fresh herbs that are sprinkled throughout, pasta is transformed into that of which pleasing food fantasies are made.
Baked Rigatoni with Italian Sausage
Red and green peppers, chunky-chopped
Red onion, chopped
2 lbs. Italian sausage, cut into one-inch segments
Your favorite marinara red sauce
1 lb. fresh mozzarella, cut into chunks
Fresh basil
Parmesan cheese
1 lb. Rigatoni pasta, boiled according to the package
2 Tblsp. olive oil
4 cloves chopped garlic
Drizzle a skillet with olive oil.
Add the peppers, onion, and sausage.
Sauté until cooked through, about 10-15 minutes.
Add the garlic for the last 2 minutes.
Place all the ingredients in a casserole dish and mix in the mozzarella.
Bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees.
Top with Parmesan cheese and basil.