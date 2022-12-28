Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

thumbnail_IMG_0477.jpg
Buy Now

These chocolate chip cookies are delicious enough to serve guests and give as sweet gifts.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Christmas memories are overwhelming me today while I have my hands covered in flour. I’m resisting the urge to scratch my nose, because it’s an expected tradition that inevitably your nose is going to itch right at the time you’re covered in cookie ingredients. Would baking be baking if white flour didn’t find its way on your nose or eyebrows?

Mommy’s chocolate chip cookies were always my favorite. She would make a double batch and place them in a huge, strawberry ceramic cookie jar whose lid made a distinctive clanking sound, alerting anyone in earshot that you were disobeying her orders to wait until Christmas to begin noshing!

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Recommended for you