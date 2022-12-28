Christmas memories are overwhelming me today while I have my hands covered in flour. I’m resisting the urge to scratch my nose, because it’s an expected tradition that inevitably your nose is going to itch right at the time you’re covered in cookie ingredients. Would baking be baking if white flour didn’t find its way on your nose or eyebrows?
Mommy’s chocolate chip cookies were always my favorite. She would make a double batch and place them in a huge, strawberry ceramic cookie jar whose lid made a distinctive clanking sound, alerting anyone in earshot that you were disobeying her orders to wait until Christmas to begin noshing!
One memory in particular was when the boys and I moved back to the Tri-State area. Our first Christmas here was quite different than years past. For religious convictions, we never celebrated it traditionally with trees, lights and Santa Claus. For this reason, a leap of adventure caused us to wrap presents and go to the houses of family and friends, leave the gifts, ring the door bell, and run.
The boys were full of excitement when we’d hide behind a tree and watch in awe while the recipients picked up the packages, wondering who had left them.
We did this for several years in a row. They learned giving was a thrilling experience, and it forever bonded us as we whispered and giggled hoping they had no idea who it was! They knew. But the boys didn’t! I mean, I didn’t want to frighten anyone so I would always let them know they may or may not have a secret visitor.
Besides that, some of the gifts were these homemade cookies. I didn’t want anyone to shy away from fear of eating something because they knew not who made it.
Merry Christmas! Love on your people, we are not promised tomorrow!
Mix this together. Then add:
Spoon on a baking sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.