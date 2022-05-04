If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a video must have the value of a million.
Nothing conveys how easy a recipe is quite like watching the real deal come together in person or through the magic of a video recording and the many splices necessary to cut out the boring parts like cheeky words, stories and cooking time. I am a little sad I didn’t have the chance to spend my “mommy years” combing through the endless resources available to us now. I’m very sure I would not have wasted the many loaves of hard-as-a-brick bread in my humble attempts to perfect my bread making skills. My goats and chickens, however, loved my copious failures, as they were the recipients of such hot disasters. Someone very wise once said, “In the last days, knowledge will increase.” We all should be marvelous, inspiring cooks with what’s out there for our children and their children. I filmed this recipe for those who are interested in visualizing the process. It’s simple and an idea for your week’s rotation of meals. I was excited to change up the usual. Of course, I’m never bored with food. The spring harvest of broccoli seemed a little greener, brighter, and tender. I could be overly appreciative with a renewed sense of wonder after the long winter and the promise of sunnier days.Give this a try if you have some extra steak to use.
Mongolian Beef and Broccoli
1 1/2 cups sliced flat iron steak
1 cup chicken stock
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 T. Sriracha sauce (or less)
1 tsp. honey
1/2 cup corn starch
Garlic powder
Onion powder
Salt to taste
Scallions
1 1/2 cups broccoli, cut into segments
3 cloves garlic, chopped
2 inch segment of ginger root, chopped
2 T. Olive oil
In a skillet drizzle the olive oil, sautee the garlic and ginger for one minute.
Season the steak with garlic powder and onion powder. Roll the steak in the corn starch. Add that to the garlic and ginger cooking in the pan. Sautee for a minute on each side. Set aside.
Pour in the stock and soy sauce, sriracha and honey. Add in the broccoli and steak. Cook for a few minutes until the sauce thickens and broccoli is tender. About 4-5 minutes.