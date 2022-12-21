I was not, in fact, looking for reasons to begin a list of resolutions, as it rarely occurs to me mid-fall to wrap up the season’s excess and unfathomable blunders.
However, things in my life changed so quickly I’ve been pumping out the quick-fix healthy dishes, and with that I got an early start on what will always make the list come January — eating healthy.
The new year is fast approaching, and though I am not a fan of skipping or rushing holidays, I found it prudent to map out a path of manifestation, so to speak, for a future worth getting excited about. This dish was born out of sheer, unbridled goal projection. I mean business when this happens.
Imagine a food rotation that doesn’t suck. I dream of days upon days where I have calendars full of ideas waiting for me rather than the usual loss of cognitive stimulation that almost always ends in, “uh, nothing sounds good!” If I’m dreaming wildly, these meals would be simple and fast to put together. It would be something of a weeknight miracle.
This is the kind of rare fantasy of a dish that I make once and immediately add to my permanent, framed, forever and ever repertoires. This is such a meal.
Cracked Bulgur and Sweet Potato Salad
1 cup prepared cracked bulgur
1 / 4 tsp. powdered onion and garlic powder
In a small skillet, drizzle the oil.
Over high heat, brown the seasoned sweet potato for about 4 minutes or until the potato is soft.
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and drizzle with your favorite dressing.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.