Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain early with snow overnight. Low 9F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.