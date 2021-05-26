It’s understated, yet a classic go-to — and, well, it’s my run-for-the-border fix when I’m in the mood for Mexican food.
Rather than take the plunge into my favorite fast-food indulgences, these days I’m opting for a more healthful version. I had my fun, but now it’s time for healthful choices. After all, summer is coming.
Eating smaller and leaner doesn’t have to mean giving up your favorites. And though the reputation of anything Mexican can be full of fat and calories, there is a way to reduce calories while increasing the deliciousness factor. I think I achieved such lofty claims with this dish, which makes my heart happy — literally, because this girl doesn’t like to sacrifice a lot when I’m cutting back. And who doesn’t feel the same way?
From a very young age I have been a big fan of the spicy, luscious taco salad. It’s all I could think about while I was at work. And though this dish is from my collection of “no-recipe” recipes, it is one of my favorite dishes I thought you might enjoy as well.
If you’re like me, after work is the span of time I find I’m at my weakest when it comes to passing up all the fast-food restaurants. But there’s no need to falter with this recipe. You can stay focused on your efforts to eat clean and delicious with this one. I hope I’ve helped in a small way.
Taco Salad
¼ pound ground beef, browned
Tomatoes, sliced
Cilantro
Low-fat sour cream
Cheddar cheese
Fresh salsa
1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
Sliced jalapeños
Any fresh vegetables, sliced
Chopped lettuce
Brown the hamburger and add the sriracha at the last. Stir and pile all the ingredients together and enjoy!