20210521

You don’t have to abandon clean, healthy eating to feed your south-of-the-border cravings with this easy, fast and delicious Taco Salad.

 Janet McCormick | HD Media

It’s understated, yet a classic go-to — and, well, it’s my run-for-the-border fix when I’m in the mood for Mexican food.

Rather than take the plunge into my favorite fast-food indulgences, these days I’m opting for a more healthful version. I had my fun, but now it’s time for healthful choices. After all, summer is coming.

Eating smaller and leaner doesn’t have to mean giving up your favorites. And though the reputation of anything Mexican can be full of fat and calories, there is a way to reduce calories while increasing the deliciousness factor. I think I achieved such lofty claims with this dish, which makes my heart happy — literally, because this girl doesn’t like to sacrifice a lot when I’m cutting back. And who doesn’t feel the same way?

From a very young age I have been a big fan of the spicy, luscious taco salad. It’s all I could think about while I was at work. And though this dish is from my collection of “no-recipe” recipes, it is one of my favorite dishes I thought you might enjoy as well.

If you’re like me, after work is the span of time I find I’m at my weakest when it comes to passing up all the fast-food restaurants. But there’s no need to falter with this recipe. You can stay focused on your efforts to eat clean and delicious with this one. I hope I’ve helped in a small way.

Taco Salad

¼ pound ground beef, browned

Tomatoes, sliced

Cilantro

Low-fat sour cream

Cheddar cheese

Fresh salsa

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

Sliced jalapeños

Any fresh vegetables, sliced

Chopped lettuce

Brown the hamburger and add the sriracha at the last. Stir and pile all the ingredients together and enjoy!

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

