Anything spicy and one-pot kinds of fixings always get the love over here.
And while I’d like to point out there’s never a preferred season for this kind of meal, I’m all about this version of enchiladas. The richness of the browned beef, tangy contrast of green salsa verde, and the creaminess of cheese — all comforting and luxe for weeknight dinner — is about as shout worthy as this awesome weather we’re beginning to have.
My standards aren’t much higher than that for a good dinner option, but I will say I had a hard time keeping from eating more than I should. There are just some dishes that make it hard to walk away from eating the entire skillet.
The loveliest sentiment food can offer a busy schedule is when it comes together in one pot, it’s comfort food at its best and you know everyone will love it. This is it.
1 tsp. garlic and onion powder
3 Tablespoons cream cheese
2 cups cheddar cheese and/or mozzarella cheese
For enchiladas: Tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, all chopped for garnish
In a cast-iron skillet, brown the hamburger and season it with powdered spices.
Add the cream, sriracha sauce and feta and cream cheese. Stir. Add a little salsa verde.
Place a little cheese in each tortilla and roll, then add to the meat mixture.
Top with more salsa verde and cheddar cheese.
Heat in a 400 degree over for 25 minutes. Then brown the top. After cooking, top with tomatoes, green onions and cilantro.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.