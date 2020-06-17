Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

20200612-law-mccormick-col

Let go of the clutter in your life — and your cooking — and rediscover how delicious simple can be with this Greek Heirloom Tomato Salad.

 Janet McCormick/HD Media

Kicking my inner critic to the curb, I’m spending these days cultivating a better thought pattern that’s full of promise and goals and ideas I haven’t visited in a while. Life can be messy and cluttered, and sometimes stepping over the discouragements and unplanned disasters is a job in itself. So, I’m dusting off dreams laying dormant as I hush the “I’m too old,” notion.

And now I welcome methods to infuse life with simple, everyday pleasures, reduce stress and feel connected to myself and the world around me. Believe it or not, even a simple dish like this can be a bowl of sunshine when your mind is renewed.

Months ago, I began noticing the amount of time I spent mulling over my internal dialog. It became so loud with negative and worrisome thoughts, being present in the moment was becoming difficult. The most surprising element of renewal I employed was organizing my home life and reducing and organizing the excess. Downsizing can be liberating.

I started with my kitchen. Who knew having six spatulas and five whisks could be connected with disorder in my mind? Three dumpsters and many black trash bags later, my home life with all its disorderly conduct is a thing of the past. I now cook with efficiency and I’m free from the internal disapproval I coddled.

With a renewed sense of accomplishment, even a simple dish as this can behold brilliance like the promise of a rainbow which I never get tired of seeing. The flavors are so diverse and tangy, I was not missing protein. Instead, I wallowed in the essence of tomatoes that, even though they’re not in season, I was happily surprised how very delicious they were.

Greek Heirloom Tomato Salad

1 heirloom tomato

10 cherry tomatoes, sliced

1 cucumber, sliced chunky

1/2 red onion, sliced

Fresh basil

Feta cheese

Dressing:

1 T. Horseradish mustard

1/4 cup vinegar

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

1/8 tsp. dried oregano

Red pepper to taste

1/2 cup olive oil

In a large bowl, mix the mustard with the powder, oregano, red pepper and vinegar. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Now, toss in the vegetables, cheese and basil. Serve.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.