There are those days when an unexpected, warm breeze, nestled between colder, dreary winter days, reminds us greatness is to be admired and met with gratitude.
With that thought in mind, I push out of my being the idea complaining will make me feel better. The weather is what it is. So I smile.
But this week was beautiful!
Soup is a necessary weapon for the months ahead, and I have carefully sharpened my arsenal full of combat qualities with this bowl of comforting deliciousness. When it’s thicker than soup and juicier than a stew, it’s “stoup.”
I have a tendency to name this creation, “Not Your Momma’s Stew,” but I’ve already named too many dishes that very name, and well, this kind of cooking isn’t like our momma’s.
No matter the name, you’ll be wowed by this and excited that it combines two of my favorite textures — juicy and thick comfort food.
Lasagna Soup
1 lb. ground beef, browned
Garlic and onion powder
1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 cup beef stock
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
2 cups mozzarella cheese
Elbow macaroni cooked according to the package
Fresh basil and oregano
1 cup ricotta cheese
In a large stock pan, combine the cooked ground beef, cooked pasta, tomatoes and beef stock. Sprinkle with garlic and onion powder, basil and oregano.
Allow to simmer for 5-10 minutes. Ladle into the bowls, top with ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Place the bowls on a cookie sheet and place under a broiler oven to brown the cheese.