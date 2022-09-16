The Thigh Master, if you’re young and haven’t heard about it since it was popular years ago, is a cute little piece of torturous equipment meant to whip unruly thighs into rock-hard masses of muscle.
But this recipe is a more endearing, soul-satisfying form of affection targeting the building of your thighs — also, it’s delicious.
Really, it’s a chicken thigh -- and on their own, they're just “meh.” For that reason, a little something-something is in order to whip these thighs into an unforgettable dish that will be your next go-to weekly rotation of meals. The prep for this is almost non-existent, and it fits in my no-recipe category, as there is so little necessary to make this. It really is a “set it and forget it” method -- this luscious style I’ve grown to love.
I threw it together in minutes, then placed it in the oven, turned on Netflix, and in 40 minutes my house smelled incredible and my dinner was complete!
Thigh Master Chicken
In a cast-iron skillet, place the sliced lemons. Throw in the garlic, herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes and 1 tablespoon of butter. Place the thighs and sprinkle with the seasoning, plus salt and pepper. Top with 1 tablespoon of butter. Bake for 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Brown the skin under a broiler and garnish with Parmesan cheese.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.