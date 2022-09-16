Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

IMG_9007.jpg
Buy Now

Thigh Master Chicken elevates the humble chicken thigh into something swoon-worthy.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

The Thigh Master, if you’re young and haven’t heard about it since it was popular years ago, is a cute little piece of torturous equipment meant to whip unruly thighs into rock-hard masses of muscle.

But this recipe is a more endearing, soul-satisfying form of affection targeting the building of your thighs — also, it’s delicious.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Tags

Recommended for you