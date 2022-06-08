If the long, sunny days, greener-than-green pastures and harmonious evening tree frogs and crickets aren’t blasting the summer trill loud enough, the introduction to fresh and exciting salads most assuredly has turned up the sound of brighter light and airy days.
It’s no secret my 10-minute meal vibe includes a surplus of quick salads. And though the whole salad thing would be quite bland without a dope dressing, the health benefits outweigh a heavy, carb-laden dish exponentially. I’m all for a heavier meal but when the temperature rises and the days are filled with activities that include a whole lot of sweating, I appreciate lighter fare that’s huge on flavor, temperate on bulk and chock full of vitamins and green veggies.
As the story goes, this salad comes with a little fame accreditation — a Kardashian thumbs-up, to be exact. It was enough to garner my attention. With a raised eyebrow of disapproval, I’m not going to lie, I ventured down an internet research rabbit hole with a fair amount of skepticism when I viewed all the video excerpts touting their love for this salad. I mean, they know all things beauty, I’ll give them that. But do they really know food?
It turns out, this is a delicious little dish. Knowing I’m a big fan of rustic chopping — also known as lazy-girl knife skills — this dish is a smidge above minced lettuce and such. I’m exaggerating, of course. I actually appreciate the smaller cut and might be persuaded to expect more from my larger salad and vegetable chopping notions.
It’s amply doused with a great dressing, includes cheese, has crunch and color — thus, checking all the essentials for a great meal.
La Scala Chopped Salad
1/2 cup red cabbage, chopped
1 cup lettuce, chopped
8 cherry tomatoes, chopped
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
2/3 cup salami, chopped
1/4 cup onion, chopped
1/2 cup chickpeas
Dressing:
2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1/4 cup vinegar
1/4 tsp. Salt
1/4 tsp. Pepper
1/2 cup avocado oil
Mix the dressing ingredients in a mason jar and shake well.
Combine the salad ingredients, except the chickpeas, with half the dressing. Mix. In a bowl, place a layer of the chickpeas at the bottom. Add the salad, pressing into the bowl. Turn this up-side-down on a plate to release it to form a perfect dome.