Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo Soup comes together in a flash.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Soup is the embodiment of soul-cleansing warmth. When the world is knocking on your door and you’re indisposed or improperly dressed — and by your own account, unable to open the door of protection guarding you from the muck and mire — soup is the soft, cozy blanket that warms the shock of unwelcomed chaos.

While this may be a tad dramatic, there is truth in this depiction; most everyone has felt and experienced the liquid warmth reaching your soul at one point in your life.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

