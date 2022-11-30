Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

thumbnail_IMG_0088.jpg
Buy Now

Prosciutto and Grilled Pears is the simple recipe you need to impress your guests.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

I’m always thinking of the easiest, most-luxurious appetizers that I can present quickly when a friend drops by or I’m having a small, intimate gathering with people I love.

When the lights are down low, the music playing softly and the feel of the evening is quiet and peaceful, a well-thought-out accompaniment of food changes everything.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Recommended for you