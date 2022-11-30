I’m always thinking of the easiest, most-luxurious appetizers that I can present quickly when a friend drops by or I’m having a small, intimate gathering with people I love.
When the lights are down low, the music playing softly and the feel of the evening is quiet and peaceful, a well-thought-out accompaniment of food changes everything.
Elevated to five-star entertainment, prosciutto and grilled pears could not be an easier “bang for your buck” appetizer. Paired with the right cocktail or wine, this dish is the exclamation point to great conversation and the art of just being present and nuzzling up to warm and cozy moments by the fire. Prosciutto is a cured meat and stores well in the refrigerator, which renders this an excellent staple for an unplanned evening, and I always have cheese and fruit on hand.
Nothing is more simple than this. It’s so beautiful, it begs me to share it with someone special. If you’re looking for small-plate ideas to elevate your appetizer and entertainment game, this won’t disappoint.
Prosciutto and Grilled Pears
Brush a little olive oil on each side of the sliced pear. Grill on high heat each side of the pear for proper grill marks. Roll the prosciutto and plate it along side of fresh basil and Burrata cheese.
In a sauce pan, place the cranberries, water and sugar. Bring to boil for 3 minutes.
Place a little spoonful on each plate. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.