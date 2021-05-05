We are gathered here today to pay tribute to the most vibrant season that is upon us — the season of gatherings, fragrant forest scents and colors so bright I believe just gazing at its brilliance turns my green eyes even greener.
I miss outdoor picnics and gatherings, which is why this time of year I get as excited as kids on Christmas morning.
Oh, I’ll have my fill of backyard grilled hamburgers, pasta and potato salads, but making use of leftover pork roast in these delicious carnitas tacos, let’s just say I know how to create what my heart desires.
My mom has always been able to cobble together the most random leftovers to yield impressive feasts; I’ve managed to spin our winter’s “kooky” unexplainable end with its strange ice storm and unseasonable flooding into a festive bright and new beginning feeling. It will be laden with all the same delights of springs past, blessed with many walks beneath the canopy of fragrant flowering forest trees.
This is the new tradition I’m starting now. Not only will walks in the great outdoors be on the menu for outdoor get-togethers, but also tacos and carnitas and all things spicy and comfort galore.
We had this lovely repurposed meat as the filling for our tacos. However, the star of this show is the spicy slaw that mimics the brightness of spring with its bold and tangy flavors.
Try this for your next friends and family outing. It won’t disappoint!
Pork Carnitas with Spicy Slaw
Roasted pork (I roasted this with garlic and onion powder at 250 degrees, covered, for 13 hours)
Flour or corn tortillas, heated
1 small cabbage, shredded
1 carrot, shredded, for color
Cilantro
½ red onion, minced
½ cup mayo
2 tablespoons of sriracha sauce
⅓ cup vinegar
1-2 tablespoons sugar
Mix all the slaw ingredients in a bowl and serve with the pork carnitas wrapped in tortillas.