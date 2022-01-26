Anytime I can make a dish that includes colorful red cabbage, I’m in. If I can keep the cabbage in its natural state — where it’s crisp and crunchy without cooking it to death — even better. And if I can pair it with a protein that has been set on fire with chipotle peppers, it has now reached next-level status.
Here is my recipe for “next level” tacos that will make a grown man weep. No really, it’s a fiery concoction of goodness that sent a tear down my face. But as with everything in life I enjoy, the hotter the better.
This dish was crazy simple. I stared out a window wondering what this week’s feature would be. I mulled around the idea of a soup because, you know, the weather outside is frightfully chilling. Then, it hit me. There is no better way to warm your head and soul than with chipotle peppers. Plus, I needed to finish up the last of the big red cabbage I bought last week.
I keep frozen chicken tenderloins in my freezer for meals such as this. It’s the quickest method in which a meal can come together. All of these ingredients were in my kitchen, just waiting to find a home. I hope you find this as delicious as I did.
Chipotle chicken tacos
3 chicken tenderloins (patted dry)
1 can chipotle peppers
Garlic and onion powder sprinkled on the chicken
1 cup shredded red cabbage
2 tsps. chopped red onion
2 Tblsp. mayonnaise
1/4 cup cream cheese
1/3 cup water
1/2 tsp. honey
Juice of one lime
Cilantro
Cheddar cheese
4 corn tortillas, toasted
1 Tblsp. Olive oil
Sour cream
In a non-stick pan, place the olive oil and seasoned chicken tenderloins. Sautee until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes on each side. With two forks, shred and pull apart the chicken. Remove from heat and set aside. In the same pan, add 1/2 can of chipotle peppers with juice.
Smash them good in the pan.
Add the water and cream cheese. Stir until combined. Add the chicken.
For the slaw: In a bowl, mix the cabbage, juice, mayonnaise, honey, chopped onion and cilantro. Mix well.
Brown the sides of the tortillas to soften, then assemble the tacos with chicken, slaw, cheese and sour cream.