With the New Year being but a blip in the rearview mirror, I have still grasped tightly all the changes I resolved to make. Fortunately for you readers, food was not a change I promised to make. I am fiercely and forever rooted in the idea of never swearing off or abstaining from one particular food group — even the unmentionable junk food — but rather eating less from the table of indulgence and more from healthy natural selections that promote good health.
I had made that decision six months ago, so diet wasn’t among the list of things I plan to manifest. I did vow, however, to develop a new method of cooking that would best suit my actively growing endeavors to spend a little less time in the kitchen. I still crave homecooked meals and wallow in the idea that I love controlling how my food is prepared, and I’m over-the-moon excited that I continually control portions, which is ever so hard to do when dining out.