Memories are a gift, and we’re blessed to be able to recall the special feelings a good memory will conjure.
I took my parents to Bob Evans Farm for the fall festival. They took turns telling me stories about the scenes they saw while we all marveled over the beautiful colors and little roadside stands selling pumpkins.
Mommy remembered how, every fall, Grandma would gather the black walnuts that fell from the tree near the creek behind our house. She spoke of how the outer casing of the nut turned her hands black. But then she looked out the window, took a deep breath, her voice a little softer as if to talk only to herself and said, “She thought she had gathered gold, like it meant the world to have those walnuts.” It was a different time, and black walnuts were not easy to come by.
I remember the apple pie cake she made every Christmas. The walnuts from the tree beside the creek were more acidic than what you buy these days. I suppose it’s because they’re black and untouched by the growing industry.
I love these moments, and I can already feel the longing for these times that will be no more when they leave this world. My grandma’s cake is the result of her black walnut gathering. She’d return at Christmas with the most delicious apple pie cake with those black walnuts.
Prepare the yellow cake according to package instructions: add cake mix, the 3 eggs, water, spice, sugar and oil to the bowl of your mixer and mix on low speed for 2 minutes. Fold in the apples. Pour into prepared Bundt pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 4O minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Drizzle with a mixture of powdered sugar and milk glaze.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.