It’s not entirely sane, the amount of recipes I have for preparing salmon. Whether it’s because it’s the perfect meat to embellish or the simple notion that me and salmon, well, we have a past — it matters not, as it’s a dish that has many delicious possibilities and I’m here for it.
My first encounter with salmon spans decades. I don’t remember a childhood filled with recipes passed from a feverish cooking nana, nor do I recall anyone making use of fresh herbs or slow-cooked special sauces or soups. In fact, fresh produce of any kind was an elusive whispered rumor. I’m not saying it didn’t exist. I’m saying it wasn’t part of our diet. Oranges at Christmas were gifts stuffed in our stockings and that was a respected and appreciated treat.
What was abundantly served in glorious, frequent rotation was salmon — fresh-caught right out of Lake Michigan. But not just any salmon; Daddy not only routinely caught the fish himself, but he also built a smoker that extended the life of the meat while the smoke gave it an out-of-this-world flavor. We would eat on it for days. I was convinced even then, that he could win awards for the expert culinary delivery of Chinook and Coho salmon.
Admittedly, I may romanticize the efforts of Daddy when he would often schlep through blustery weather to kill food for his family. The rarity of this practice makes my heart happy. He introduced a five-star experience when he’d pull up with salmon sometimes 4 feet long. And pheasant that looked as if the wing span could support flight while carrying a small child. He was a pioneer at heart, but a provider in his soul.
This salmon does not compare to his, but the blackberry lime compote sauce fancies up the flavor a bit. It’s a lovely contrast for any grilled meat and with only a smidge of effort.
Grilled Salmon with Blackberry Compote
3 portabella mushrooms, sliced thick
Season the salmon with steak seasoning. Arrange the salmon and mushrooms on skewers. Drizzle with olive oil.
In a small pan, add the blackberries, 1 Tablespoon water and sugar.
Smash the blackberries and bring to boil.
Add sliced limes and sriracha sauce. Reduce until thickened.
Grill the salmon skewers for 2-4 minutes on each side. Serve with compote.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.