I’ve chosen a few “words” to best satisfy my needs for the new year. I will not make any lofty resolutions. I will no longer lie to myself and create an atmosphere for failing.
Long after the month of January slides into the next month and the next month after that, I will be holding myself to a couple of words I have become acquainted with these last few months. In fact, I wrote them down and it’s the first thing I see when I wake in the morning. I usually check out the clock, which makes a great home for a sticky note with my new words staring back. “Next level,” is one of the phrases and I apply it to everything I do going forward, including cooking.
Chicken has long since been a staple and a go-to protein of American cuisine. If it has not been said yet, by all means, let me be the first to say, “chicken is boring,” at least by itself. For this reason, I’m always looking for ways to “next level” it. As with any good use of a word that requires action, I plan to use it in every aspect of my life. Cooking is one such area of my everyday existence that will benefit from “next level.”
This my friends, is a “next level,” dish. And the good news is, it requires minimal effort — sort of a “no-recipe” kind of recipe. No measuring, no long and drawn out steps, no fuss, and I was plunging a fork into this hot meal and staving off hunger pangs fairly quickly.
The new year is already looking sunny and promising.
2 chicken tenderloins cut into 1-inch cubes
Handful of sliced mushrooms
1 container hot and spicy hummus
Fresh spices like cilantro or rosemary
In a pan over high heat, drizzle the olive oil. Season the chicken with steak seasoning. Sautee the chicken, mushrooms and onions until cooked through. In a bowl, smear a couple tablespoons full of hummus. Top with the mushrooms, chicken, onions and fresh herbs. Dot with sriracha sauce.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.