thumbnail_IMG_0809.jpg
Bright, spicy flavors make this quick-prep meal a “next level” recipe.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

I’ve chosen a few “words” to best satisfy my needs for the new year. I will not make any lofty resolutions. I will no longer lie to myself and create an atmosphere for failing.

Long after the month of January slides into the next month and the next month after that, I will be holding myself to a couple of words I have become acquainted with these last few months. In fact, I wrote them down and it’s the first thing I see when I wake in the morning. I usually check out the clock, which makes a great home for a sticky note with my new words staring back. “Next level,” is one of the phrases and I apply it to everything I do going forward, including cooking.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

