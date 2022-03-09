Is there anything better than a good sandwich?
Yes, there are healthier food choices that are “better” for you. But I am smitten with the hearty deliciousness and serious, soul-satisfying pleasure a sandwich holds.
It never disappoints unless the condiments are “meh,” and even then I can’t say it’s bad — but I will always say it could be better.
Running with the ongoing mantra I live by — food is only as good as whatever sauce you slather all over it — sandwiches are no different. Even though I have some very complicated and time-consuming sauces that will turn any “ho hum” dish into next-level, light-this-thing-on-fire deliciousness, I also have a few simple sauces up my sleeve that will make all the difference in the world with your sandwich-making endeavors.
And trust that this a far cry from the mustard-strewn bologna sandwiches your mommy packed in a brown bag during your school days. We so can do better. And it’s a forward-thinking method in encouraging your little ones to move beyond the bland food we think their young palates can tolerate. Oh no, you can totally do better than that.
It’s as simple as this!
Killer Sandwich Spread
8 oz. of your favorite blue cheese or ranch dressing.
2 cloves chopped garlic
1/4 cup chopped basil
1/4 cup sriracha sauce
Mix this together for a spread on any sandwich you desire.