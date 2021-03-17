There’s little more eye catching and alluring than a beautiful bowl of food — except maybe when the food is as delicious as it looks. That is when something like legacy and sharing recipes, and passing down Momma’s secrets — begins to happen. And this dish is that one-hit wonder that leaves everyone talking long after the last noodle is devoured.
This simple, green-goddess dish got a lot of attention. Not only did my family and my child ask for the recipe, but also hordes of people on social media asked the same question.
Let’s face it: We are quickly becoming a foodie nation. Everywhere you look there is food. I know this because when I made up my mind to start my usual summer ready diet, food was slung about like a teenage girl getting ready for her first date.
I’ve watched the hands that groomed and raised me prepare food, on a budget, while meeting every need of each and every family member. I can remember many family reunions when bringing the best dish was the unspoken competitive endeavor of each woman responsible for this or that main or side dish.
Food is huge in all our lives, and when we have that one, great dish as our dish to beat all others, well, a sense of accomplishment internally emerges. Here it is and I dare say, momma didn’t cook like this.
Basil Shrimp and Pasta
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 bunch of fresh basil
4 cloves of garlic
½ cup Parmesan cheese
⅓ cup vinegar
1 cup olive oil
2 T. Sriracha sauce
1 T. Olive oil
½ pound penne pasta, cooked according to the package
In a food processor, combine the basil, garlic, vinegar and cheese. Pulse and combine. Add in the olive oil.
In a bowl, mix the shrimp and sriracha sauce. In a small pan, drizzle the oil and add the shrimp and cook for 3-6 minutes, crisping the edges, but don’t over cook it so turn the heat up high.
Toss the pasta in the basil pesto. Top with shrimp and Parmesan cheese.