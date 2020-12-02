It’s the night before Thanksgiving, and as long as I can remember, I always spent it with family and my kids, and those who loved me and whom I loved. They would be gathered in the great room playing music or watching a ballgame and I would be cooking. The sound of life and laughter so close assured me whatever bad circumstances the world was announcing, all was well with my soul because everything that mattered to me was right next to me.
I would be exhausted from the day, slinging food at the cafe and selling the bread pudding I made for the orders that were placed — but I was content and safe in the comfort of everything that meant anything to me.
I have had many birthdays that landed near or on Thanksgiving Day and I always believed it made me special to be born on this day as the collective sigh of “thankfulness” hugged me when I entered the world and celebrated it every year since.
Today is different from what my memory’s heart holds dear. And though I hear the cries of the people who are spending it alone without your precious loved ones, together we are all looking back and feeling the holidays when we were sitting across the table with our babies, our parents, sisters and brothers.
I am cooking for two tonight. We opted for a simple meal, but delicious nonetheless. I will do some cooking for Thanksgiving tonight as I’ll be dropping off food to my parents. But tonight this is just for us. I picked up two pieces of white fish and some rice. To save us a few holiday calories, I decided fish was lean enough to still be filling yet help a sista out when it came to my waist line.
I have had a few uplifting conversations with myself as I face my favorite holiday alone; tonight I’ll eat like a queen and think about how very blessed I am to still be here able to have conversations with my family, even if it will be via Facetime. Hope you had a very lovely, thankful and delicious Thanksgiving!
Spicy Fish with Turmeric Rice
2 white fish filets (haddock, snapper, halibut)
½ tsp. each: cumin, garlic, onion, oregano
3 T. olive oil
1 lemon quartered
1 cup rice, 2 cups water
1 T. Chicken bullion stock
½ tsp. turmeric
1 tomato, chopped , ½ onion and cilantro chopped. Mix with juice of lime and ½ tsp. honey. Stir.
In a bowl, mix the cumin, garlic, onion and oregano. Press into the white fish. In a large skillet drizzle the olive oil. Place the fish, seasoned side down. Cook for 3 minutes. Turn over to the skin side and cook covered for 3-5 minutes.
In a sauce pan bring the water, stock and tumeric to a boil. Add the rice and cook covered for 17 minutes.
Place rice on a plate and stack the fish on top. Drizzle with lemon and salsa.