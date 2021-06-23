Spend any time in front of the television, and you’ll be overwhelmed by advertisements and the endless choices of chicken nuggets.
Sure, there’s all the fast food options. But even the grocery freezer sections are inundated with the little gems. If you’ve ever perused the internet under the direction of “chicken nuggets,” you’ll not find any promising nutritional benefits.
Even scarier, children’s meals or what should be called, “scary meals,” are among the favorites marketed to and demanded by little kids.
Aside from containing any significant amounts of vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants and healthy fats, the ingredient list reads more like a warning label with injected preservatives derived from petroleum products.
Though convenience may be the greatest factor for choosing this meat selection for your family, let me tempt you with another alternative that might serve to raise a few interested eyebrows.
While it’s true I’m all about convenience — I’ll go to great lengths just to preserve that luxury — it would all be in vain if the components of good nutrition and health were lost in the shuffle of saving a few minutes of time.
This recipe is less of a recipe and more of a suggestion of how quickly scrumptious and healthy meet, mingle and offer their outstanding, nutritious, bad-to-the-boneless deliciousness. Using ingredients I already had in my pantry, this has rapidly become a one-night-a-week favorite. It stores well, so if you were so inclined to make a massive amount for the next day, you will be happy to know the flavor intensifies.
This meal is simple, yes. But it affords you the solution to your hankering for chicken nuggets. And it allows you to fancy it up a bit with beautiful, colorful tomatoes, feta or Parmesan cheese. I use this dish for many options, including a salad topper.
You won’t miss the frozen or fast-food rendition when you venture to this healthy, more versatile option.
Chicken Nuggets
2 chicken breasts, cut (against the muscle grain) into 1-inch cubes
3 tablespoons olive oil
Steak seasoning
Pat the chicken dry. Season heavily with steak seasoning.
Pan sear in an oil-drizzled hot pan over medium heat for about 3-5 minutes, making sure to turn when crispy on each side.