Life is beautiful and cruel and sweet and bitter and unreasonable — and then calm and full of joy — and without notice it cycles through every indescribable feeling we all face again and again.
No one warned of the inevitable fact of life — everything changes. We have heard nothing stays the same, but not like this. Facing many hard decisions, my parents are beginning to feel the need to downsize. Memories are lingering in every corner of the house but the stories that surround the table where the life of a little family came to break bread, feast and talk about the days of their lives as if it would never end might be impossible to leave behind.
We all gathered there again to plan a new normal that would replace the old. Mommy couldn’t bear to get rid of the table. She explained it was our first table. As softly as I could, I said it was too heavy and too big and reminded her of how fun it would be to get something new.
I suppose that sent her down to the barn, where years of “things” she had gathered went to rest. When I saw her again, she was painting a small, wrought iron table. Her resolve was exciting as she smiled and told me the story of how Daddy surprised her with this table.
I remembered it sat in the kitchen for years. The legs jutted out beyond the width of the glass top, causing anyone who walked by too close to hit it. The sound of the glass hitting the iron base will never leave my mind. We all stubbed our toes on it regularly.
It was perfectly small for the two of them and held a beautiful memory as well.
If I could stop the changes from hitting so hard, I would. I’d stop them all.
Meals like this for the newly resurrected table gave them a moment to reminisce. I heard Mommy say, “Honey, do you remember surprising me with this?”
Chili Paste Chicken Stir-Fry
2 chicken breasts, sliced thin
2 Tablespoons corn starch
3-4 Tablespoons soy sauce
1-2 Tablespoons chili paste
1 Tablespoon chicken stock paste
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 cup rice, prepared according to the package
Avocado, sliced, for garnish
In a bowl, combine the chicken, corn starch, soy sauce, vinegar, and chili paste. Toss to coat.
In a pan over high heat, drizzle olive oil. Sauté the chicken for 2 minutes then add the mushrooms and peppers.
Sauté for about 2 minutes and add the chicken stock. Allow to cook for 2 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add more stock if it’s too thick. Add the chicken stock paste. Serve over rice.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.