Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

thumbnail_IMG_0250.jpg
Buy Now

Repurpose your leftover holiday turkey into a delicious Turkey Ramen Pho.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Thanksgiving comes with so many pluses, I am overwhelmed with joy when the holiday arrives. My birthday is on or around that day, so we always celebrate it as we come together and give thanks for what a wonderful life we have.

It’s no secret I feel like the luckiest girl to have been born on such a gratitude filled holiday.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Recommended for you