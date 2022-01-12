Gumbo is delicious, but it does come with some baggage. If you are a lover of all things hot, steamy and full of robust flavor, the so-called “baggage” will be a very light pleasurable load to carry.
However, if you are the group of people that exists in this world with the impairment of being hot and spicy challenged, this delectable dish might be a meal you will want to avoid.
But let me just be the first to express my deepest condolences, as you are without a doubt missing out on one of life’s fiery pleasures.
We are expecting our first blustery winter storm as I write this, and I don’t know if I’m just getting old and I am now that person who has lengthy conversations about the weather, but there seems to be a lot hustling and bustling this morning. With concerns of the impending bad weather conditions, a hot and spicy soup is just what the doctor, I mean, weatherman ordered.
Though it has always been my contention that soups are for any season, it’s especially comforting and warming when it’s cold and dreary.
I had leftover pulled chicken, so this dish came together very quickly. This is a saucy and robustly flavored, spicy soup. Feel free to leave out the sriracha sauce for a milder version.
Chicken and Andouille Soup
1 cup rice, prepared according to the package
2 quarts chicken stock
1 cup sliced tomatoes
1 cup fresh spinach
1/2 chopped red onion
1 bay leaf
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/8 tsp. cumin
3 T. sriracha sauce
2 cups shredded chicken
1 cup sliced andouille sausage
3 Tbs. chopped bacon bits
In a large stock pan, combine all the ingredients and bring to a boil for 5-10 minutes.