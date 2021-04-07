As more light seeps in from the tunnel of not knowing what’s coming next with the pandemic, I continue to wrap myself in gratitude for what we have and comfort myself with a gentleness that speaks to the pressure I feel — pressure to perform or constantly feel enthusiastic.
Letting the feelings of uncertainty exist but still pressing forward as we all take baby steps out of this unexpected and unpredictable year, I am purposefully grateful and aware of our privilege. I wink at the sadness and fear this year brought because it’s there and can’t be ignored, but I am running with arms open wide as I bear hug and celebrate the joys that slipped in among the chaos.
Much like the recipes I tackle each day, the above is the “recipe” I use to deal with all that makes no sense and slips from my control.
My food choices are becoming a little lighter as the sunshine encourages me to shed the sweaters and heavy coats. All of the indoor activities have made it harder to stick to the lifestyle I became accustomed to. For this reason, I’m gathering a lower fat and higher protein mentality while I’m preparing for the summer fun. This is a bright little dish that was quick and delicious and perfect for snacks on the go.
I’m holding lots of excitement and hope for our world as it begins to slowly turn another page to one of newness and normalcy for those who are tired, lost, starting over or accepting the new normal.
Endive Tuna Cups
1 can of chunk light tuna, packed in water
Endive leaves
2 boiled eggs
3 dill pickle spears, chopped
1/2 red onion, chopped
2 cloves of chopped garlic
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 tsp. Smoked paprika
Red pepper flakes
In a bowl, combine all the ingredients except the endive leaves. Mix well and spread spoonsful of tuna into each leaf. Serve or store in airtight containers to grab when the urge to eat hits you.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www. 10-minutemeals.com.