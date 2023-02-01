Welcome to the meal I dream about on the reg, when I want a simple dish to showcase my must-haves like Greek cuisine and, well, tacos.
I mean, who doesn’t love tacos?
And yeah, who doesn’t love Greek food?
There’s so much “ish” going on here that I might have to change the name to “Mexican-ish” tacos. I believe this is where the “fusion” term began and I have to admit, I love it. I love it all. There are just some combinations that are worth the imagining.
And don’t think I’m lying when I tell you I woke up from a dream about this very meal idea. This happens more times than not. I’m a dreamer and I frequently invite that vibe into my sleep realm. It’s downright unfair that you are only finding out about this food hack at this very moment. But now you know.
Fusion foods can only be made better by the idea that it can include any two or more complementary or even contrary flavors, both ethnic or otherwise, and it’s a quick-prep mess of wonderful. Sheet pan meals are the best at making something delicious come together easily. To me, it’s as good as a slow cooker or a one-pot meal method of cooking. The flavors are there and it’s going to be crowd pleaser given how simple it is to make.
Crispy Greek Fusion Tacos
1 cup Greek yogurt
1/4 cup chipotle sauce
1 can black beans (or any beans), drained
2 cloves garlic, chopped
Cilantro (chopped)
1/4 cup feta cheese
Chopped onion and cucumber
6 corn tortillas
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
Jalapeno slices
Sauce for dipping
1/4 cup chipotle sauce
1/2 cup greek yogurt
Mix the first seven ingredients. Brush the corn tortillas with olive oil on each side. On a baking sheet, spoon the mixture into the tortillas and fold over. Top with cheddar cheese. Bake on the top rack for 20 minutes at 400 degrees.
Mix the dipping sauce ingredients, top with jalapenos and cilantro. Serve with the baked tacos.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
